Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $222,262.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32.

On Friday, May 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12.

On Thursday, April 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $198,920.80.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $222,875.12.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $219,489.92.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.06 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

