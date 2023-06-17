Raymond James Raises Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 8.0 %

IAS stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

