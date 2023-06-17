BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

