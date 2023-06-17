ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

CLRO stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. ClearOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 32,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,219,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,327. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,829 shares of company stock worth $59,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

