Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,200,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,531,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after buying an additional 98,803 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.