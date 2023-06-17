Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance
Shares of CHEF opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.85.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.