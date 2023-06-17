Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DYN. Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $638.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.22. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,088.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $1,021,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,088.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,916,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after buying an additional 934,581 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,729,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

