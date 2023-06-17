Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer Sells 112,500 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $48.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 164,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,181,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

