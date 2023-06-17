Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Major Shareholder Sells $34,500,000.00 in Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,103,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $711.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

