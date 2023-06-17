Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Sells $69,000,000.00 in Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blue Bird Stock Up 1.9 %

Blue Bird stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.37. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Blue Bird by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blue Bird by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

