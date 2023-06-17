Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Sells $69,000,000.00 in Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Blue Bird stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.37. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.87.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.
