Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZUMZ. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Zumiez Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.00 million, a PE ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $31.21.

Insider Transactions at Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Zumiez’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks acquired 74,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,016,800.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,932,735.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 89,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 794.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

