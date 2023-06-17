TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCON. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

