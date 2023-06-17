Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

