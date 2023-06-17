T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.09 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

