S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SANW opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,075,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 181.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 313,146 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 369,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.