Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.36. Sohu.com has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 616,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 86,455 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

