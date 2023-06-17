Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

