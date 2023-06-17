Critical Review: u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) versus TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for u-blox and TESSCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score u-blox 1 0 1 0 2.00 TESSCO Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

u-blox presently has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.66%. Given u-blox’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe u-blox is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

u-blox pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TESSCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. u-blox pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TESSCO Technologies pays out -17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares u-blox and TESSCO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 32.99 TESSCO Technologies $452.06 million 0.18 -$4.35 million ($0.47) -19.04

u-blox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TESSCO Technologies. TESSCO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of u-blox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares u-blox and TESSCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets u-blox N/A N/A N/A TESSCO Technologies -0.96% -5.99% -2.02%

Summary

u-blox beats TESSCO Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, national solutions providers, and value-added resellers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

