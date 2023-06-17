Head-To-Head Review: BKF Capital Group (BKFG) & Its Rivals

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 82 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BKF Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BKF Capital Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 604 2935 3426 122 2.43

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 9.49%. Given BKF Capital Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.48 billion $248.96 million 33.13

BKF Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.55% 17.69% 8.95%

Summary

BKF Capital Group rivals beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.