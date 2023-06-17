Comparing TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) & Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Rating) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and Saia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International N/A N/A N/A Saia 12.69% 23.07% 16.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFI International and Saia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 178.57 Saia $2.79 billion 3.00 $357.42 million $13.27 23.80

Analyst Ratings

Saia has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. Saia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TFI International and Saia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A Saia 1 8 6 0 2.33

Saia has a consensus price target of $301.81, suggesting a potential downside of 4.45%. Given Saia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saia is more favorable than TFI International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Saia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Saia beats TFI International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Saia

Saia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

