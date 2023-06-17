Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.97. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.