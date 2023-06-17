Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oracle Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Oracle Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

NYSE ORCL opened at $125.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Oracle by 239.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.