Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Price Performance
GAIA stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.98.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.