Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GAIA stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaia in the first quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

