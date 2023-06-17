Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.35 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

