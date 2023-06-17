Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.75.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.01. Cabot has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 27.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,908,000 after buying an additional 1,004,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after buying an additional 152,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

