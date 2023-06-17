Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Zenvia Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of ZENV opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.85.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zenvia Company Profile
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
