Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Zenvia Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ZENV opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

Zenvia Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zenvia by 714.5% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 562,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zenvia by 147.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Zenvia by 166.7% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zenvia during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zenvia during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.