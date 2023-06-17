Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Expands By 28.6%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 167,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of MingZhu Logistics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of MingZhu Logistics worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Price Performance

YGMZ opened at $0.97 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

