Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $219.95 on Friday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Boeing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

