Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONCT opened at $0.41 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 188,000 shares of company stock worth $56,480. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

