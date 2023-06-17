LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.