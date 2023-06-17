StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHC. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $615.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.10%.

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,454,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,318,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056,641.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,648,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,388.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,734,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 650,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

