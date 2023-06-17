Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Shares of MLSS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.27.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Further Reading
