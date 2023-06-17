Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of MLSS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.27.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Milestone Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.