KB Home’s (KBH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.65.

KB Home Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 975,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 135,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

