Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,800 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 603,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

