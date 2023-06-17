CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.71. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.21.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
Featured Articles
