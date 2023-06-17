CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.71. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Featured Articles

