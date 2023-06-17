NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
NanoViricides Stock Up 2.8 %
NNVC stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.10. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.