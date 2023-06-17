NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NanoViricides Stock Up 2.8 %

NNVC stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.10. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NanoViricides

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

