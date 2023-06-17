Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.72.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $443.20 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.12 and a 200 day moving average of $492.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.