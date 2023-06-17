Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

