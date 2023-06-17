Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of GBLI opened at $33.74 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $460.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.46). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $150.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 92.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

