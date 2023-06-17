Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVR opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and a P/E ratio of 13.72. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

