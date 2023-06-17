Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.