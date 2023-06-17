New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

GBR stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 90.57% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Further Reading

