inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

inTEST Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $24.20 on Friday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $293.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.