Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $350.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $320.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.89.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $331.31 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.43 and its 200 day moving average is $331.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.