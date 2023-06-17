Bank of America Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $88.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.77.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

