Barclays Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.06.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.