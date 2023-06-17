Barclays Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

