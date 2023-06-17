Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 87.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.