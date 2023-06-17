Brokerages Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Price Target at $317.00

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN opened at $319.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.76. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

