Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $441.64

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $503.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

