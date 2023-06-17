Reviewing SCWorx (WORX) and The Competition

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SCWorx to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares SCWorx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SCWorx
|$4.04 million
|-$1.85 million
|-5.08
|SCWorx Competitors
|$4.59 billion
|$121.38 million
|15.24
SCWorx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SCWorx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SCWorx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SCWorx Competitors
|157
|751
|1681
|53
|2.62
As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 35.52%. Given SCWorx’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares SCWorx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SCWorx
|-40.49%
|-24.70%
|-17.58%
|SCWorx Competitors
|-145.36%
|-45.45%
|-22.98%
Summary
SCWorx rivals beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About SCWorx
SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
