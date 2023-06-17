Eneti Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 389% compared to the average daily volume of 653 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth about $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eneti by 84.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth about $2,563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eneti by 57.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 168,787 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eneti alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NETI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Eneti Stock Performance

NYSE:NETI opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Eneti has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $474.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Eneti had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eneti will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eneti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.